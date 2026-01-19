The True State of Security 2026: Why Imbalance is Your Organization's Biggest Threat
A 30-minute webinar for IT leaders rethinking where security risk really comes from
Featuring:
- Sebastian Gierlinger -
VP of Engineering at Storyblok
- Chey Smith - Information Security Manager at Storyblok
- Gillian Mays - Content Marketer at Storyblok (Author of the State of Security 2026 & Webinar Moderator)
The Problem with Today’s Security Conversation
AI has become the most popular scapegoat in security. While the risk is real, the obsession is costly.
Most security failures don’t start with AI. They start with people, access, and security workflows that don’t scale.
This webinar aims to reframe the conversation and show why the imbalance is the real threat to modern organizations.
In this webinar, you’ll gain insight into:
- Why AI is distracting teams from more persistent risks
- How human access and permissions remain the weakest link
- Why security workflows are now slowing growth
- What a balanced security strategy looks like moving into 2026
Who Should Attend
- CIOs, CISOs, and IT Leaders
- Engineering and Infrastructure Leaders
- Security decision-makers
Catch the replay!
- 30 Minute Webinar
- Language: English
- Designed for IT and Engineering leaders
- Discover insights on the State of Security 2026
