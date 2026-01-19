The Problem with Today’s Security Conversation



AI has become the most popular scapegoat in security. While the risk is real, the obsession is costly.



Most security failures don’t start with AI. They start with people, access, and security workflows that don’t scale.



This webinar aims to reframe the conversation and show why the imbalance is the real threat to modern organizations.



In this webinar, you’ll gain insight into:



- Why AI is distracting teams from more persistent risks

- How human access and permissions remain the weakest link

- Why security workflows are now slowing growth

- What a balanced security strategy looks like moving into 2026



Who Should Attend

- CIOs, CISOs, and IT Leaders

- Engineering and Infrastructure Leaders

- Security decision-makers