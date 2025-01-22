🍪 Cookie Notice

We use cookies to learn how you interact with our content, and show you relevant content and ads based on your browsing history. You can adjust your settings below. Here's our policy.

Cookie settings
Skip to main content

JoyConf 2026 is back. Content Confidence. Human Connection. Save your spot!

The IT Leader’s Guide to AI Governance

Watch this 30-minute fireside panel on how IT leaders are navigating as AI adoption, governance, and speed converge

A picture of Jessica Duke
A picture of Roberto Butti
A picture of Christina Nicholson

Featuring:

Want to pressure-test your thinking and better understand how IT peers are navigating AI adoption in the enterprise space?

📅Thursday, January 22nd, 2025

⏱️15:00 CET / 09:00 ET

Generative AI is moving from experimentation to everyday enterprise use, often faster than governance models were designed to support. As adoption accelerates, organizations are navigating the evolving landscape with new questions around security, data privacy, compliance, and control - all while being asked to enable innovation at speed.

This 30 to 35-minute fireside conversation offers practical perspectives on how enterprises approach AI governance today. Rather than laying down a single “right” answer, we will focus on the tradeoffs teams are managing as AI adoption scales.

We’ll explore how guardrails, trusted content modeling foundations, and modern, API-first architectures - such as a headless CMS - can help bring AI inside governance frameworks. The goal isn’t perfection, but progress in building trust, maintaining visibility, and enabling your teams to move faster with confidence.

In this webinar, you’ll gain insight into:

  • How organizations balance AI adoption with governance
  • Risks that emerge as AI scales - and how teams manage them
  • Why trust and visibility matter in enterprise AI
  • How content systems and API-first platforms enable governed AI workflows
  • What it takes to build scalable, adaptable AI foundations

Catch the replay!

  • ⏱️ 30 minutes expert panel
  • 💬 Fireside chat (aka: no decks, all dialogue)
  • 🌐Language: English

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thank you for your interest in our content!

Feel free to press the button below to access your content.

View All Events