📅Thursday, January 22nd, 2025

⏱️15:00 CET / 09:00 ET

Generative AI is moving from experimentation to everyday enterprise use, often faster than governance models were designed to support. As adoption accelerates, organizations are navigating the evolving landscape with new questions around security, data privacy, compliance, and control - all while being asked to enable innovation at speed.

This 30 to 35-minute fireside conversation offers practical perspectives on how enterprises approach AI governance today. Rather than laying down a single “right” answer, we will focus on the tradeoffs teams are managing as AI adoption scales.

We’ll explore how guardrails, trusted content modeling foundations, and modern, API-first architectures - such as a headless CMS - can help bring AI inside governance frameworks. The goal isn’t perfection, but progress in building trust, maintaining visibility, and enabling your teams to move faster with confidence.

In this webinar, you’ll gain insight into: