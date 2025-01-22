The IT Leader’s Guide to AI Governance
Watch this 30-minute fireside panel on how IT leaders are navigating as AI adoption, governance, and speed converge
Featuring:
- Jessica Duke (opens in a new window) - Information Security Manager at Storyblok
- Roberto Butti (opens in a new window) - Solutions Engineer at Storyblok
- Christina Nicholson (opens in a new window) - PR & Communications Manager at Storyblok
Want to pressure-test your thinking and better understand how IT peers are navigating AI adoption in the enterprise space?
📅Thursday, January 22nd, 2025
⏱️15:00 CET / 09:00 ET
Generative AI is moving from experimentation to everyday enterprise use, often faster than governance models were designed to support. As adoption accelerates, organizations are navigating the evolving landscape with new questions around security, data privacy, compliance, and control - all while being asked to enable innovation at speed.
This 30 to 35-minute fireside conversation offers practical perspectives on how enterprises approach AI governance today. Rather than laying down a single “right” answer, we will focus on the tradeoffs teams are managing as AI adoption scales.
We’ll explore how guardrails, trusted content modeling foundations, and modern, API-first architectures - such as a headless CMS - can help bring AI inside governance frameworks. The goal isn’t perfection, but progress in building trust, maintaining visibility, and enabling your teams to move faster with confidence.
In this webinar, you’ll gain insight into:
- How organizations balance AI adoption with governance
- Risks that emerge as AI scales - and how teams manage them
- Why trust and visibility matter in enterprise AI
- How content systems and API-first platforms enable governed AI workflows
- What it takes to build scalable, adaptable AI foundations
Catch the replay!
- ⏱️ 30 minutes expert panel
- 💬 Fireside chat (aka: no decks, all dialogue)
- 🌐Language: English
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We hope you enjoy the webinar.
Please let us know if you have any questions at webinars@storyblok.com